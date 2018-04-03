Brendon Urie turns into James Bond in the video for Panic! At The Disco's newest single 'Say Amen (Saturday Night)' - the first from their forthcoming sixth album 'Pray for the Wicked'.
The video opens with a breaking news story about a priceless ancient Mayan artifact called the 'Devil's Key' being stolen from an Australian museum. We then see a group of masked, armed men scouring a silent apartment before frontman Brendon casually appears, taking them out one by one in a creative and brutal fashion all while getting ready for his date. It has been directed by Daniel "Cloud" Campos and also serves as a prequel to 2013's 'This Is Gospel' from the band's fourth album 'Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die!'.
'Say Amen (Saturday Night)' dropped with promotional single '(F**k A) Silver Lining' for the new release 'Pray for the Wicked', which has been produced by Jake Sinclair and comes two years after the band's previous record 'Death of a Bachelor'.
Panic! At The Disco are on tour this summer with support from ARIZONA and Hayley Kiyoko. They'll kick things off at the Target Center in Minneapolis on July 11th, concluding at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on August 18th.
'Pray for the Wicked' will be released on June 22nd 2018 through Fueled by Ramen.
Tour Dates:
07.11 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
07.13 Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
07.14 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07.15 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
07.17 Chicago, IL @ United Center
07.18 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07.20 Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live: Nassau Coliseum
07.21 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
07.22 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
07.24 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07.25 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07.27 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07.28 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
07.29 Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
07.31 Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
08.01 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
08.03 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08.04 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08.05 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08.07 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08.08 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
08.10 Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
08.11 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08.12 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08.14 San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
08.15 Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
08.17 Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
08.18 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.