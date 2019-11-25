Artist:
Song title: Into the Unknown (From Frozen 2)
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Soundtrack

Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco must have surely felt like he made it when he got asked to sing the theme song for Disney's 'Frozen 2'. 'Into the Unknown' features on the movie's soundtrack album, released in November 2019 and also featuring vocals from Evan Rachel Wood, Kacey Musgraves, Weezer and the movie cast.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Panic! At The Disco - Into...

Panic! At The Disco - Dancings...

Panic! At The Disco - Say...

Panic! At The Disco - Starboy...

Panic At The Disco - LA...

Panic! At The Disco - Dont...

Panic! At The Disco - Death...

Panic At The Disco - Nine...

Panic! At The Disco, Build God,...

Panic At The Disco - That...