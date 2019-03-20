Artist:
Song title: Dancing's Not A Crime
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Alternative

Brendon Urie is channelled through puppet form in the uplifting new video for dancefloor anthem 'Dancing's Not A Crime', taken from Panic! At The Disco's sixth studio album 'Pray for the Wicked' which became the band's second consecutive US number one when it was released last year.

