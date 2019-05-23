Prada will no longer use fur in their designs from 2020.
Prada will stop using fur from next year.
The luxury Italian fashion house have decided to banish the animal flesh from their designs as of Spring/Summer 2020 in order to keep up with consumers' ''changing attitudes'', but any items already made with fur will continue to be sold.
Miuccia Prada, head of the fashion chain, said in a statement: ''Focusing on innovative materials will allow the company to explore new boundaries of creative design while meeting the demand for ethical products.''
Joh Vinding, chairman of the Fur Free Alliance (FFA), added: ''The Prada group with its brands now joins a growing list of fur-free brands that are responding to consumers' changing attitudes towards animals.''
Prada's decision to drop fur from their designs comes just months after animal rights activist Pamela Anderson sent them a letter outlining her views on fur use.
She wrote: ''I have long admired your creativity--and Prada's timeless nylon bag--but I was disappointed to learn that instead of going fur-free, Prada has chosen merely to reduce the amount of animal pelts that it sells.
''A ''gradual'' reduction is no consolation to animals who are languishing inside tiny cages on fur farms and being anally electrocuted and skinned alive for their fur right now. Please, I urge you to drop fur immediately.
''Humane fur'' is like ''merciful murder'': It doesn't exist. Even in countries that participate in the fur industry's Origin Assured program--which claims that animals are treated ''humanely'' before they're slaughtered--investigations by PETA and other animal-protection groups have repeatedly shown that cruelty is rampant.''
Prada have joined the likes of Burberry and Gucci who announced they too were banning the use of fur from their designs as of their Spring/Summer 2018 range.
They have also decided to phase out existing fur items.
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
Superhero Movie Trailer Superhero Movie will be released in UK cinemas on May 16th 2008....
Kazakhstan has a pretty sunny disposition for what is, ostensibly, a hellhole. In the middle...
Kazakhstan has a pretty sunny disposition for what is, ostensibly, a hellhole. In the middle...
There are lots of ways to churn out sequels, particularly comedies. You can speed along...
The "Scary Movie" horror spoofs must be some kind of mutant, alien movie franchise. There's...