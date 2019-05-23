Prada will stop using fur from next year.

The luxury Italian fashion house have decided to banish the animal flesh from their designs as of Spring/Summer 2020 in order to keep up with consumers' ''changing attitudes'', but any items already made with fur will continue to be sold.

Miuccia Prada, head of the fashion chain, said in a statement: ''Focusing on innovative materials will allow the company to explore new boundaries of creative design while meeting the demand for ethical products.''

Joh Vinding, chairman of the Fur Free Alliance (FFA), added: ''The Prada group with its brands now joins a growing list of fur-free brands that are responding to consumers' changing attitudes towards animals.''

Prada's decision to drop fur from their designs comes just months after animal rights activist Pamela Anderson sent them a letter outlining her views on fur use.

She wrote: ''I have long admired your creativity--and Prada's timeless nylon bag--but I was disappointed to learn that instead of going fur-free, Prada has chosen merely to reduce the amount of animal pelts that it sells.

''A ''gradual'' reduction is no consolation to animals who are languishing inside tiny cages on fur farms and being anally electrocuted and skinned alive for their fur right now. Please, I urge you to drop fur immediately.

''Humane fur'' is like ''merciful murder'': It doesn't exist. Even in countries that participate in the fur industry's Origin Assured program--which claims that animals are treated ''humanely'' before they're slaughtered--investigations by PETA and other animal-protection groups have repeatedly shown that cruelty is rampant.''

Prada have joined the likes of Burberry and Gucci who announced they too were banning the use of fur from their designs as of their Spring/Summer 2018 range.

They have also decided to phase out existing fur items.