Pamela Anderson has said that she doesn’t want men to “feel like they can't make the first move”, speaking out again about the consequences of the Hollywood sexual misconduct scandal.

The 50 year old former Playboy model and star of ‘Baywatch’ appeared on Piers Morgan’s chat show 'Life Stories', to speak about her career in an interview that’s being broadcast this Saturday (March 3rd). The topic of conversation turned to the MeToo and Time’s Up movements, and Anderson sounded a note of caution.

“Obviously, I am supportive of women and feel for women that have been made sexual advances on that they don't want, but I also feel for the men too,” she said.

“I have two young boys and I always was very worried about a woman falsely accusing them of something and ruining their lives, so I thought people ask me if I'm a feminist and I don't want women or men telling me how to be a woman,” she continued.

Pamela Anderson spoke to Piers Morgan for 'Life Stories'

“I prefer men to be passionate and aggressive and make the first move, and you don't want men to feel like they can't, but obviously there are people that go too far.”

However, she did have more revelations to make concerning Harvey Weinstein, about whom she said last year that he forced her to do 2008’s Superhero Movie against her wishes.

“I said ‘I’m not doing it’ and then he just really said to me, ‘you’ll never work in this town again, I offered Pamela Anderson a role in a movie, are you crazy’ and lots of very harsh words,” she remembered.

“He scared me so much that I did the film because I thought, ‘Harvey Weinstein, oh my god, this is like the most powerful person in Hollywood’. He was just a bully, very rude, threatening. I did it out of duress.”

Anderson then opened up about ex-husband, rocker Tommy Lee, who was jailed for six months back in 1998 for kicking her while she held their baby son. “It just got very ugly. I haven't thought about this in a long time but yeah, it was bad,” she recalled.

