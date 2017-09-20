Former ‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson has clarified her rumoured relationship with fugitive Wikileaks founder Julian Assange during an appearance on ‘Good Morning Britain’, saying that she wouldn’t class what they have as “romance”.

The 50 year actress and supermodel was on the sofa on Wednesday morning’s edition of the ITV magazine show (September 20th), and cleared up those rumours of a relationship with Assange after she was seen visiting with him on numerous occasions in the last year.

Australian-born Assange, 46, has been holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for more than five years, in an attempt to avoid extradition to the United States for breaching bail conditions in relation to rape allegations in Sweden that have since been dropped.

Rumours have flown of a romance between Anderson and fugitive Wikileaks founder Assange

‘Good Morning Britain’s host Piers Morgan eventually got round to asking about how she met Assange in the first place, and she said that she had been introduced by fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. Ever since, she's been photographed delivering lunch to him at the embassy.

“She introduced me and we got to know each other. I’ve seen him for a long time now. He is a freedom fighter. He’s, I think, one of the most important people in the world,” she revealed.

Addressing those persistent rumours of a romance, Anderson said: “Everywhere I go I have a romantic adventure. We’re friendly yes. Very friendly. I love Julian. He’s one of the most interesting people I’ve ever met. He’s very brave. And then there’s nothing sexier than courage.”

However, she refused to describe their situation as romantic. “I wouldn’t call it romance. I have romance in my life. Can one man do it all? That’s what I want to know. One for conversation, one to be a lover. I’m very lucky.”

Pressed further and asked whether she is in love with Assange, she admitted: “I love him. [But] no. I have a romantic partner.”

