Director: Jamie Travis
Artist:
Song title: Loyal
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Paloma Faith tests her aim in the video for her new single 'Loyal', directed by Jamie Travis. She's set to drop her fourth album 'The Architect: Zeitgeist Edition' on November 16th 2018. It's a direct follow-up to her 2017 album 'The Architect', which became her first ever UK number one album. 

