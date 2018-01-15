It’s that time of the year again when award ceremonies for the arts roll around. We’ve already had the Golden Globes and the Critic’s Choice Award for films and the Grammys are BRITs are coming up for the music world. However, there is one artist who is not keen on the upcoming British music award celebrations and that is Paloma Faith.

Paloma Faith has criticised the performer line-up at February's BRIT awards

Speaking about the line-up of artists due to perform at the BRITs in February, the Only Love Can Hurt Like This hitmaker has hit out at the fact there is only one woman on the billing.

The 36-year-old mother-of-one was asked by the Daily Mirror if it was a good time to be a woman in pop at the BRIT Awards nomination launch show over the weekend.

MORE: Paloma Faith Makes It Clear She's Not Married

However, her reply was not particularly positive and she said: "That's what they keep telling us, but it looks like all men performing again except for one woman at the Brits."

The awards show line-up includes: Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Rag'n'Bone Man, Sam Smith, and Stormzy.

Paloma is up for British Female Solo Artist award again this year, and will have to compete against Jessie Ware, Kate Tempest, Laura Marling and hot favourite, and scheduled BRIT performer, Dua Lipa, who leads the nominations with five.

MORE: Paloma Faith Rejects Events To Stay In Bed

It isn't the first time Paloma has vented her frustrated with BRITs bosses. In 2015, she revealed she was "a bit miffed" that her record A Perfect Contradiction wasn't up for the best album category, a shortlist which was comprised of only men that year.

She went on to win the British Female Solo Artist prize and perform at the ceremony in 2015.