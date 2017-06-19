Whether you know him as Demetri Ravitch from 'Weeds', as Pornstache from Netflix original series 'Orange is the New Black', or as Mad Sweeney from the recent Starz show 'American Gods', Pablo Schreiber is quickly becoming a household name. Throughout the years, he's impressed audiences with his wide range of acting talents and now, he's got his eyes on making a major move to the big screen.

Could you see Pablo Schreiber as Wolverine?

Following his final portrayal of 'X-Men' mutant Wolverine in 'Logan', Hugh Jackman has called his time with the Marvel franchise to an end. Whilst many will expect a long break now before anybody else takes over, Schreiber is already hoping to sink his claws into the meaty role.

"I was a huge fan growing up of Wolverine and of Daredevil," the actor said in a chat with Comicbook.com. "Those are my two favourite guys and I would jump at the chance to play either one of them in a second. And you know I think Hugh [Jackman] is done now with Wolverine, so maybe it's time for a reboot. Maybe it's time for a new Wolverine."

Of course, Pablo's brother Liev Schreiber has already been a part of the current 'X-Men' big screen universe, taking on the role of Sabretooth in 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine'. He doesn't think his sibling would want to act alongside him if he did get to play the clawed mutant, however.

"Maybe we can reboot Sabretooth," he said. "I don't think he [Liev] would agree to play Sabretooth to my Wolverine."

It's odd to think that Liev wouldn't want to share the big screen with his brother, as it would certainly be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the pair. Still, the likelihood of Schreiber getting the role of Wolverine is looking extremely slim. Bosses currently have no plans to revive the hero just yet, so Schreiber could have quite the wait.

Though there's no word on a reboot just yet, be sure we'll keep you updated if we hear any news about a Wolverine return to the big screen!