Artist:
Song title: Straight to Hell
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Metal

With his first album in ten years, 'Ordinary Man', coming next month, Ozzy Osbourne unveils quite the riotous music video for his latest single 'Straight to Hell'. Honestly, it's the first time I've ever heard the word "defecate" used in a song, and it shouldn't be as amusing as it is. 

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Ozzy Osbourne - Straight to Hell...

Ghostbusters

Ozzy Osbourne - Mama, Im Coming...

Ozzy Osbourne Mr. Crowley Taken From...

Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz /...

Ozzy Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne - Blizzard...

Ozzy Osbourne Let It Die

Ozzy Osbourne The Making of Life...

Ozzy Osbourne Life Wont Wait

Gnomeo & Juliet