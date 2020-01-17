With his first album in ten years, 'Ordinary Man', coming next month, Ozzy Osbourne unveils quite the riotous music video for his latest single 'Straight to Hell'. Honestly, it's the first time I've ever heard the word "defecate" used in a song, and it shouldn't be as amusing as it is.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
