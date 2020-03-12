Ozzy Osbourne reflects on his life and career - before, during and after Black Sabbath - in the candid video for 'Ordinary Man' featuring Elton John; the title single from his latest album release and first solo venture in ten years.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
