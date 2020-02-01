This month looks to be all about long-awaited returns from established artists. These are are seven most eagerly anticipated albums coming up in February 2020 - though we have a feeling these are just the tip of the icerberg...

La Roux - Supervision

(February 7)

It feels like a lifetime since her last album Trouble In Paradise was released, but six years on La Roux is finally here with album three Supervision. Now the solo project of Elly Jackson, we don't know entirely what to expect, though her latest single Automatic Driver gives us positive vibes.

Green Day - Father of All...

(February 7)

Their American Idiot days are long since over and Green Day's sound has evolved a lot, but they still maintain their political edge and social consciousness as proven by the songs we've heard so far from Father of All... including Oh Yeah! and Fire, Ready, Aim. Billie Joe Armstrong has described it as "New! soul, Motown, glam and manic anthemic" so we're pretty intrigued.

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

(February 14)

One of the most highly anticipated albums of the year is Tame Impala's fourth release, and after months of delays we can begin to express how pleased we are that Kevin Parker and the gang are back imminently. The album features their song from Springtime last year, Borderline.

Ozzy Osbourne - Ordinary Man

(February 21)

Metalheads unite in anticipation for Ozzy's first solo album in a decade. Ordinary Man has already seen lead single Under the Graveyard top the US Mainstream Rock chart, not to mention an unexpected collaboration with Sir Elton John on the title track. Plus, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith have both apparently been working on the record.

Grimes - Miss Anthropocene

(February 21)

For her final release on 4AD Records, Grimes explores climate change with the concept album Miss Anthropocene. It's based around what she refers to as an "anthropomorphic goddess of climate change" and is a dark departure from the upbeat nature of 2015's Art Angels.

BTS - Map of the Soul: 7

(February 21)

Following ticket sales for their forthcoming world tour, the world's favourite K-Pop band BTS will release their third Korean-language album entitled Map of the Soul: 7. It's the follow-up to 2019's Map of the Soul: Persona EP and fans have been excited since the momentous release of their single Black Swan.

King Krule - Man Alive!

(February 21)

Returning with his unique blend of jazz post-punk fusion, King Krule is set to unveil his fourth album Man Alive! via his new partnership with Matador. If lead single (Don't Let the Dragon) Draag On is anything to go by, this could be a masterpiece.