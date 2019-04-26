2019 has been a rough year for Ozzy Osborne. After he battled to recuperate from pneumonia last February, he suffered an injury in his home at Los Angeles earlier this month. Unfortunately, this forced him to postpone his Farewell Tour to next February 2020.

Photo Credit: Persona Stars/Zuma Press/PA Images

In early February, Ozzy had shared the sad news regarding postponing the dates of the tour on twitter. He had to cancel the New Zealand, Australia, and Japan tours in February as he was battling a serious case of pneumonia. He had stated during that time, that he had been advised by his doctor to be at home for a complete 6 weeks to recover from the bouts of pneumonia.

Ozzy has announced the cancelation of shows in Australia, New Zealand & Japan. "Ozzy recently developed pneumonia & has spent some time in hospital. He is through the worst part," says @SharonOsbourne. "His doctors have advised that he stay at home to recuperate for full 6 weeks" — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 19, 2019

Then, earlier this month, Ozzy also revealed that he had suffered a bad injury due to a fall at his home which aggravated an old injury that he had suffered in a motor-bike accident back in 2003.

Previously this month, his wife Sharon Osbourne, shared an update regarding the sustained injuries of her husband, claiming Ozzy was feeling very upset about cancelling the tour dates. While discussing Ozzy's health on The Talk Show, Sharon was tearing up as she revealed that Ozzy felt terrible for having canceled the tour.

"He, at the beginning of the year had a bad flu that went to bronchitis, that went to pneumonia and when he had the flu he came out of hospital and he had a bad accident at home," she explained. "He fell. He fell in the middle of the night..."

She then went on to explain how the fall aggravated the old motor-bike injury he had sustained in 2003:

"Years ago, previously, he'd had a motorbike accident... where he was in a coma for days," she said. "What he'd done was, he'd re-injured his back and neck and shoulders and all of the metal rods that were put in his body were dislodged - so we had to cancel his year of dates."

Recently, however, his son Jack Osbourne shared some positive news about his father's condition on the Jenny McCarthy Show, saying that Ozzy is doing much better:

Later, in a recent chat with People Magazine, Jack said his father was "back to being the cynical self" which is definitely a good sign. According to him if Ozzy complains about mundane things it shows that he is good and that he is back to his normal self. Whether he is complaining about everything in the house being broken, or everything on the television is just unbearable, these signs show that Ozzy's pretty much on a good path to recovery.

Ozzy has been a successful singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, and even more successful as a solo artist. Ozzy also became a brand ambassador for Metal Casino back in 2017. He takes pride in being from Birmingham and says that he is never going to escape his roots. Ozzy always urges his fans to follow through their dreams. He had previously said that he is proud of what he has done with his life. According to him, people just need to hold on to their dreams because they come true once in a while.

Ozzy mentions that it is an honor to be what he is today. He says that he is blessed to have dedicated fans all throughout his career. Fans are the livelihood of stars and they have always been there to support him.

We wish Ozzy a full and speedy recovery and look forward to him touring next year!