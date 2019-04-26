2019 has been a rough year for Ozzy Osborne. After he battled to recuperate from pneumonia last February, he suffered an injury in his home at Los Angeles earlier this month. Unfortunately, this forced him to postpone his Farewell Tour to next February 2020.  

Photo Credit: Persona Stars/Zuma Press/PA ImagesPhoto Credit: Persona Stars/Zuma Press/PA Images

In early February, Ozzy had shared the sad news regarding postponing the dates of the tour on twitter. He had to cancel the New Zealand, Australia, and Japan tours in February as he was battling a serious case of pneumonia. He had stated during that time, that he had been advised by his doctor to be at home for a complete 6 weeks to recover from the bouts of pneumonia. 