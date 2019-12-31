It's a new year and a new decade, so we're hoping it gets off to a good start in the world of music. There are some pretty exciting upcoming releases for 2020, from some of music's biggest legends, so we're confident we won't be left disappointed.

Bombay Bicycle Club - Everything Else Has Gone Wrong

(17 January)

It's been the longest they've ever gone without releasing an album, but six years after UK number one 'So Long, See You Tomorrow', Bombay Bicycle Club return with 'Everything Else Has Gone Wrong'. They also have a new label, Mmm... Records, and if the title single and lead single 'Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)' are anything to go by, it will be another stellar hit.

Bombay Bicycle Club - Everything Else Has Gone Wrong

Ozzy Osbourne - Ordinary Man

(January?)

The Prince of Darkness is returning with his first solo album in 10 years, having topped the US Mainstream Rock chart with his lead single 'Under the Graveyard' which dropped in November. An exact release date has not been confirmed, but we have high expectations for Ozzy Osbourne especially given that he has been working with with Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Slash, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith on 'Ordinary Man'.

Green Day - Father of All...

(7 February)

We're not quite sure what to expect from Green Day's thirteenth studio album 'Father of All...', with frontman Billie Joe Armstrong having described their new punk aesthetic as a blend of "New! soul, Motown, glam and manic anthemic". Still, it's very much a party album and it's all about "not giving a f***". It sounds a far cry from their usual political themes but we can't wait.

Green Day - Father of All...

La Roux - Supervision

(7 February)

We are used to expecting long gaps between albums with La Roux, but we are definitely pleased to see her return with album number three 'Supervision', even if La Roux is now the solo project of singer Elly Jackson. We're not sure what to expect with Ben Langmaid gone, and while new singles 'International Woman of Leisure' and 'Gullible Fool' hardly match up to 2009's 'Bulletproof', they're still positive omens.

La Roux - Supervision

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

(14 February)

Four years after their epic third album 'Currents', we can't tell you how desperate we are to hear upcoming offering 'The Slow Rush'. The release has already been delayed, and the only tasters we've had so far are singles 'Borderline' and 'It Might Be Time', and promotional release 'Posthumous Forgiveness'. The first single they released ahead of album announcements was 'Patience', though as yet it's unclear if this will be included in the record.

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

The 1975 - Notes on a Conditional Form

(21 February)

The 1975 will be aiming to top UK charts for the fourth consecutive time with their new release 'Notes on a Conditional Form'. It will be the second album from what they call a musical "era" entitled 'Music For Cars', following last year's 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'. So far we're expecting something pretty iconic, with their opening track 'The 1975' featuring an essay from young activist Greta Thunberg.

The 1975 - Notes on a Conditional Form

Grimes - Miss Anthropocene

(21 February)

Grimes is going dark for her next album 'Miss Anthropocene'; a sort of concept album about an "anthropomorphic goddess of climate change". We're expecting a whirlwind of cynicism and truth, opposing the upbeat feel of 2015's 'Art Angels'. The first single from the record was the mesmeric 'We Appreciate Power' featuring Hana.

Grimes - Miss Anthropocene

Alanis Morissette - Such Pretty Forks in the Road

(1 May)

Not only is this 90s legend about to set out on a World Tour featuring feminist icons Garbage and Liz Phair next year, but Alanis Morissette will also be releasing her ninth album 'Such Pretty Forks in the Road' in the Spring. 'Reasons I Drink' was the first single, released earlier this month and we love it. Something about her never seems to become irrelevent.