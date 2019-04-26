Yet another 25-year celebration comes in the form of Outkast's Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik; the debut album from this Georgia hip hop duo which became the first record of the genre to be released on LaFace Records. It's still one of the most iconic records of the whole of the 90s.

OutKast - Southerplayalisticadillacmuzik

André 3000 and Big Boi wrote and recorded this seminal album when they were still teenagers, addressing such topics as coming-of-age, Southern urban life, hedonism and gangsta culture.

It came at the latter end of what is seen as the "golden era" of hip hop, putting Southern hip hop on the map after an East Coast and West Coast takeover with records like Nas' Illmatic, Wu-Tang's Enter the Wu-Tang and Snoop Dogg's Doggystyle. Produced by Organized Noize, it was certainly an important release within the Atlanta music scene.

Lead single Player's Ball was first released before Christmas in 1993 and originally featured sleigh bells within the track. They were later taken out after the track started blowing up the airwaves, selling 500,000 copies by March 1994 and staying at the top of the Billboard Hot Rap Singles chart for six weeks. It also got a music video directed by Sean Combs. The album spawned two other singles; the title track and Git Up, Git Out (featuring Goodie Mob).

However, as much as Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik was an iconic piece of music for the future of rap music, it wasn't without its critics. OutKast won Best Newcomer at the 1995 Source Awards, but ended up being booed as they made their acceptance speech. Still it was praised for its encouraging lyrics towards youth culture and its upbeat rhythms.

In retrospect, many critics have said that they initially dismissed the sound as not being "real hip hop" just because it was a new sound. Besides, all the best music in the world has its haters.