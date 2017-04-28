Oscar Isaac tried to learn ''all of the words'' to Cat Stevens' 'Wide World' when he was younger.

The 38-year-old actor has admitted the first song he remembers hearing is the 1970 track from his album 'Tea for the Tillerman', which he tried to memorise the lyrics word for word.

He said: ''When I was little, this was the first song I tried to learn all the words to. I was probably in the bathtub listening to it on the radio. My dad was a musician so there was always music playing in our house. Everything from The Beatles, to Cat Stevens and Jimi Hendrix.''

However, the 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star soon moved on from Cat Stevens and found a love for The Cure, who was the first band he was desperate to own every single album ever released.

He explained to NME magazine: ''This singles collection ['Staring At The Sea: The Singles' was my introduction to them [The Cure]. The Cure were the first band where I wanted every album of theirs because their music seemed to fit perfectly with everything that was happening in my adolescent life.''

However, Oscar can't listen to GOTYE's 'Somebody That I Used to Know' track anymore, although he thinks it's a ''great song''.

He said: ''I will it's a great song, but when I was working in Serbia ti was literally every fourth song played on the radio.''