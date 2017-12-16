In development since 2013 and now set for an official release in 2019, an animated 'Addams Family' movie from MGM and co-screenwriters Pamela Pettler and Matt Lieberman is set to hit the big screen, finally bringing the iconic horror/comedy family back to fans following a long hiatus.

Oscar Isaac enjoying the premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Though reports all the way back in 2010 suggested Tim Burton was developing a stop-motion 'Addams Family' picture, the adaptation fell through and allowed room for another to replace it. That would turn out to be MGM's animated take on the horror family.

Not much information regarding the plot or the characters which will be appearing in the film have yet been revealed, but Tracking Board is now reporting that Oscar Isaac has started talks with MGM and the movie's director Conrad Vernon, negotiating on a price point for him to come into the fold and voice Gomez Addams.

Isaac's most recent projects include his returning role in the new 'Star Wars' film, 'The Last Jedi' as Resistance X-Wing pilot Poe Dameron, and George Clooney-directed flick 'Suburbicon' where he stars alongside the likes of Matt Damon and Julianne Moore.

Whether or not he'll sign up for the 'Addams Family' animated flick remains to be seen, but the films he's a part of shouldn't present any sort of scheduling clash for the star. He's certainly made a good impression with fans of the franchise already, with a slew of calls for him on social media to go ahead and become a part of the upcoming release.

We can't wait to see where this one goes, and just who may be stepping forward to voice Gomez's seductive and quick-witted wife, Morticia Addams.

We'll bring you more news on the animated 'Addams Family' movie as and when we get it.