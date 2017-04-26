Orlando Bloom Pictures

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Orlando Bloom at Global Studios - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 26th April 2017

Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 26th February 2017

2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Outside Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 25th February 2017

2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Outside Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 25th February 2017

Film Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 25th February 2017

12th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball - New York United States - Tuesday 29th November 2016

2016 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards - London United Kingdom - Sunday 13th November 2016

Stella McCartney menswear launch - London United Kingdom - Thursday 10th November 2016

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala: Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology - New York City New York United States - Tuesday 3rd May 2016

Orlando Bloom arrives at LAX - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 25th April 2016

Parker Institute Launch - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 13th April 2016

Orlando Bloom arrives at Los Angeles International (LAX) Airport - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 12th March 2016

InStyle/Warner Bros. Golden Globes after party - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 10th January 2016

The British Fashion Awards 2015 - London United Kingdom - Monday 23rd November 2015

The British Fashion Awards 2015 - London United Kingdom - Monday 23rd November 2015

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.