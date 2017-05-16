There was nothing original about the concept of pirates when 'Pirates of the Caribbean' came along in 2003 with Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom, but there was something about how Disney put across this story that made it adored by adults and children alike - and, indeed, turned 'pirate movie' into an unmatched genre.

Orlando Bloom stars in 'Dead Men Tell No Tales'

Orlando Bloom is back in the latest installment of the franchise, 'Dead Men Tell No Tales' ('Salazar's Revenge' in the UK), and he insists that after appearing in three of the movies, he still enjoys reprising his role as the blacksmith-turned-pirate Will Turner.

The actor reveals that even after fourteen years he really doesn't get tired of this timeless tale - and nor does his proud little boy Flynn. 'My 6-year-old son doesn't get tired of it either', he says. 'You do wonder when you've done it for so many years whether people will get tired of it.'

Watch the trailer for 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' here:

But that's the thing; something so enduring and inimitable as 'Pirates of the Caribbean' will always have its fans. 'There are always going to be kids who will love and dream of being a pirate', Orlando adds. 'They have that opportunity to see it all come to life in a movie like this.'

'Dead Men Tell No Tales' sees Will Turner return from the depths as the Captain of the Flying Dutchman to aid Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) in his quest to uncover the trident of Poseidon which will help him defeat a ghostly army led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem).

Orlando Bloom's next movie project is the TV comedy 'Tour De Pharmacy' which co-stars Dolph Lundgren and Andy Samberg. He's also set to appear in Ludwig and Paul Shammasian's psychological drama 'Romans' and Charles Martin's Shanghai action thriller 'S.M.A.R.T. Chase'.

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' will be released on May 26th 2017.