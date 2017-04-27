Bloom was in hot water after he used the word 'pikey' in an interview with Radio 1 breakfast show host Nick Grimshaw this week.
Orlando Bloom has explained his use of the word ‘pikey’ during an appearance on BBC Radio this week, saying that he “wasn’t taking a slant” at Gypsy and traveller communities.
The 40 year old actor was interviewed live in the studio by breakfast show host Nick Grimshaw on Wednesday morning (April 26th), in order to promote his upcoming new film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
He was asked a question about whether he still does his own stunts in his movies, to which Bloom replied: “I’m still a pikey from Kent, boy, I’m still a pikey from Kent. You don’t want to get on the wrong side of me, boy.”
Orlando Bloom is in hot water for his use of the word 'pikey'
Bloom’s use of the word, often deployed in a derogatory way against members of the travelling community, was immediately seized upon by listeners on social media.
The National Gypsy-Traveller-Roma Council spoke out and said that his use of the “racially abusive term is worrying”.
The actor, who is a former public schoolboy from Canterbury, later explained his comment. “I've come from Kent and I grew up with a lot of, like, freewheeling, cool, interesting characters like that.” he said. “I certainly wasn't taking a slant at that at all. I'm very respectful.”
Later in the show, Grimshaw told listeners: “So good to have Orlando Bloom on the show… he's a bit of a loose cannon. Apologies if you were offended by anything that Orlando may have said.”
In a statement made later on Wednesday, BBC Radio 1 said: “As with any live broadcast, we take great care to ensure all guests are briefed about their language before going on air. We apologised to listeners afterwards for any offence caused.”
