Orlando Bloom is hitting the small screen in the forthcoming Amazon TV series 'Carnival Row'. It marks his first major TV role and sees him portray a police inspector looking into a grisly and unusual murder which leads into a fantastical world that the actor is no doubt familiar with.

The 40-year-old will play Rycroft Philostrate in the new fantasy/ horror/ mystery series; a man determined to uncover the truth behind the death of a 'faerie showgirl'. 'Carnival Row' is set in what has previously been described as a 'neo-Victorian' metropolis where various mythical creatures roam having run from the dangers of their own world.

It sounds like a similar thing to another 'real world meets fantasy' movie coming soon on Netflix; that is, David Ayer's 'Bright' starring Will Smith. Both projects touch on racism and immigration in an unusual way that will no doubt give rise to yet more similar series and films.

Based on a previous movie script entitled 'A Killing on Carnival Row' by Travis Beacham ('Pacific Rim'), 'Carnival Row' has been given an initial eight episode run with the series and story now being led by Rene Echevarria ('Star Trek'). Beacham is an executive producer alongside Paul McGuigan (Victor Frankenstein) who will also be directing.

Orlando's only notable TV appearances are his screen debut on 'Casualty', an episode of 'Midsomer Murders' ahead of his breakout movie role in 'The Lord of the Rings', an episode of 'Extras' in which he protrayed a fictionalised version of himself, and most recently a spot in Netflix comedy 'Easy' last year.

Meanwhile, he has just reprised his role of Will Turner in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales', and is due to appear in a handful of future films such as action thriller 'Unlocked' with Noomi Rapace, anthology film 'Berlin, I Love You', gritty drama 'Romans' and crime adventure 'S.M.A.R.T. Chase'.