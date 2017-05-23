21 year old Viviana Ross was fired from the Chiltern Firehouse, a hot London restaurant, after she spent the night with Bloom.
Orlando Bloom has reportedly apologised to a waitress who was said to have been sacked from the Chiltern Firehouse after they enjoyed a “night of incredible sex” together in a hotel suite at the restaurant.
The 40 year old Pirates of the Caribbean actor apparently invited 21 year old Viviana Ross into his five-star room at the London establishment earlier this month. One thing led to another, the pair slept together, which ended up with Ross being sacked from by the hotel manager when the tryst was discovered.
The Sun reported on Tuesday (May 23rd) that, following the flurry of tabloid headlines that followed when it all came out, Bloom got in contact with the restaurant in order to apologise, asking for her mobile number.
Orlando Bloom pictured in May 2017
“They didn’t exchange numbers on the night,” a source told the British newspaper. “Orlando got her number from the Chiltern Firehouse in London and called to make sure that Viviana was okay.”
“He is a gentlemen and he genuinely had no idea what had happened after he left the Chiltern Firehouse. He just said, ‘I am sorry about what happened’.”
According to reports earlier this week, Ross had been sacked for ‘fraternising with clients’, having served drinks to Bloom throughout her shift on Friday night (May 19th). A friend then said that she had changed into casual clothes after work and had run into Bloom again outside the hotel.
More: Orlando Bloom insists that kids “will always love” pirate movies as Salazar’s Revenge release date approaches
“They chatted and he asked her to join him in his room for a drink. Of course she said ‘yes’,” another source, apparently her friend, told The Sun in the original report. They spent the night together, and while Bloom left early in the morning, Ross remained in bed where she was discovered by one of her bosses.
Ross, an aspiring Irish/Romanian actress, soon received a text informing her of her dismissal. While she was “hurt” by what happened, she also apparently didn’t regret it as she told her friend that Bloom was an “exceptionally good lover”.
Bloom has since travelled back to Los Angeles, where he has been spotted out and about walking his dog. He recently broke up with Katy Perry, with whom he was in a relationship for just over a year.
More: Orlando Bloom explains his use of the word “pikey” in Radio 1 interview
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Bilbo Baggins is a hobbit, who lives a quiet life in The Shire. His peace...
Using the basic plot from the Alexandre Dumas novel, this film diverges wildly by adding...