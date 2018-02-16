Sorry everybody - Oprah Winfrey has again reiterated that she has no desire to run for president in 2020.

Ever since the 64 year old TV legend accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes back at the start of January and delivered a rousing speech, speculation has been fervent that Winfrey would be launching a presidential bid to run for the White House in two years’ time.

However, in a new interview that went out on CBS’ ‘This Morning’ on Thursday (February 15th), Oprah once again denied that she had such political intentions.

“Are you kidding me? I was just trying to give a good speech,” Winfrey told ‘60 Minutes Overtime’s Ann Silvo. “I was looking for a way to express what was going on in this moment in terms of gender and class and race.”

Oprah is NOT running for president

However, she said that she was “humbled” that so many think that she would make a good leader of the free world, but that it’s “not in my spirit” to hold that kind of office.

“I do feel that I have a responsibility as a person who has a big voice in this country to use it to promote justice, and kindness and goodwill in the world,” she said, “but it never has felt to me that it was supposed to be political and it still does not feel that to me.”

She first told InStyle earlier this month that she had no intentions to run for the White House, but that didn’t stop potential donors from contacting her and offering to raise to kind of war-chest that a presidential bid requires.

“I had a lot of wealthy men calling, telling me they would run my campaign and raise $1 billion for me,” she continued. “I think that when you have that many people whose opinions you value coming at you, it's worthy of thinking about.”

“I've never looked outside for other people to tell me when I should be making a move. And wouldn't I know?” she said. “If God actually wanted me to run, wouldn't God kind of tell me? And I haven't heard that.”

