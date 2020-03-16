Artist:
Song title: Didn't I
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

With their fifth album 'Human' set to be released on May 8th 2020, we are loving the provincial vibes of OneRepublic's cello-heavy 'Didn't I' video. It follows the previously released singles 'Rescue Me' and 'Wanted'.

