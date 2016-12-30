One Direction have topped Forbes' list of the highest-paid celebrities in Europe for 2016.

The boyband took the number one spot despite being on hiatus for the past year and not releasing any new material or performing live.

Forbes report that as a group, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne have made £89.9 million in the past 12 months alone.

The money comes thanks to the tail end of their On The Road Again tour and lucrative endorsement deals with brands including Pepsi and Colgate. The only entertainer to earn more than the band in 2016 was Taylor Swift, who topped the global list.

One Direction announced they were going on hiatus last December and have not given fans a definite date on when they’ll return. So far Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have released solo singles, while Harry Styles is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s war epic, Dunkirk.

In second place was footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who earned £72 million between June 2015 and June 2016. At three was the highest ranking woman on the list, Adele, who made £65.8 million in the past year.

Unlike the other highest earning musicians on the list, who made most of their money from tours, Adele made the majority of her money from sales of her record-breaking album 25.

At fifth place, just behind tennis star Roger Federer, are The Rolling Stones, who earned £54.3 million as a group. Calvin Harris is at six, thanks to his £51.5 million in earnings.