Artist:
Song title: Moves ft. Snoop Dogg
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their new song 'Moves'. It's from the soundtrack to Atkinson's new movie 'Johnny English Strikes Again', and will feature on Olly's new album 'You Know I Know' which will be released on November 9th 2018. 

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Olly Murs - Moves ft. Snoop...

Olly Murs - Kiss Me (Live...

Olly Murs - Beautiful to Me

Olly Murs & Travie McCoy -...

Olly Murs - Seasons (Official Video)

Olly Murs - Seasons (Lyric Video)

Olly Murs - Seasons Audio

Olly Murs - Wrapped Up in...

Olly Murs - Up

Olly Murs - Up