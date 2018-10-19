Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their new song 'Moves'. It's from the soundtrack to Atkinson's new movie 'Johnny English Strikes Again', and will feature on Olly's new album 'You Know I Know' which will be released on November 9th 2018.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
'Speak and Spell' was released on this day (October 5th) in 1981.
It's October 3rd! And you know what that means...
The final trailer for the new sequel is here.
After a couple of weeks of speculation, the Irish quartet are getting back together for the 20th anniversary of their 1998 formation.
Once a fire fighter, always a fire fighter.
Brody Dalle's band dropped their first new music since 2003's 'Coral Fang'.