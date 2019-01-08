Artist:
Song title: Excuses
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg. Both tracks appear on his sixth album 'You Know I Know'; a double record featuring greatest hits as well as new material.

