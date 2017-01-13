Olly Murs has thrown his toys out of the pram and reportedly decided not to perform at the Brit Awards launch show this weekend, having learned that he isn’t going to be nominated in any of the categories.

The former ‘X Factor’ finalist released his latest album, 24 Hrs, back in November last year and is reportedly “gutted” that he’s been overlooked yet again for even one BRIT Award. Consequently, The Sun reports that he has pulled out of his scheduled performance on Saturday night (January 14th) at which the nominations will be announced.

Olly Murs has apparently quit the BRIT Awards launch show because he hasn't been nominated

A source close to the 32 year old singer said: “Olly is gutted. One of his main ambitions is to win a BRIT and he really thought he had done enough to be nominated. As soon as Olly and his team found out he had no nominations they made the decision to pull out.”

A music industry insider additionally told the tabloid that it was reforms made to the panel that decides the nominations that could be the reason why he’s been overlooked.

“Changes in the BRITs voting academy this year means the panel is much younger than normal. That has counted against him.”

Murs, who also presented ‘The X Factor’ alongside Caroline Flack in 2015 before he was axed, has previously revealed his long-standing desire to win one of the prestigious awards.

“I'd love to win a BRIT Award. That would be an amazing achievement and it's what I work towards every year. I'll keep working hard and one day hopefully I will win one.”

The 2017 BRIT Awards take place on February 22nd at the O2 in London. It is due to be hosted by Michael Buble, although the recent sad news of his young son’s cancer has thrown his appearance into doubt.

