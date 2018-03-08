Olly Murs has downplayed continued rumours about a feud with his former mentor Simon Cowell, after he took a job on the judging panel of rival singing contest ‘The Voice’ last year.

In October 2017, Murs, who was a finalist in the sixth series of ‘The X Factor’ back in 2009, raised eyebrows by accepting a place on ‘The Voice’ for its re-boot on ITV. Ever since, rumours have abounded that he has had a falling out with music mogul Cowell.

However, the English star mentioned in a new interview that, while he admittedly hasn’t even spoken to Cowell since he was axed as a presenter of ‘The X Factor’ back in late 2015, he reckons that there’s no bad blood between them.

“I haven't heard from Simon, I haven't spoken to him but listen, I'm sure we're great. I hope so anyway,” the 33 year old singer told ‘Good Morning Britain’ on Thursday (March 8th).

“I think what people misinterpret is, when I came off ‘X Factor’ I wasn't still part of ‘The X Factor’. I went and had my own music career and Simon was never involved in that, really. He was involved at the start of it but yeah… listen, ‘The X Factor’ is ‘The X Factor’. It's been a massive part of my life and I still love it. And I won't stop watching it, but ‘The Voice’ pay my wages now.”

When Murs originally took on the job four months ago, a source had told The Sun that the singer was pleased about the change that it represented from working under Cowell.

“It won't be like when he presented 'X Factor' when he had to remain impartial,” the report said. “Simon Cowell isn't happy Olly's swapped allegiances, especially as he left ‘The X Factor’ to concentrate on his music.”

He also told ‘GMB’ about his experiences of ‘The Voice’ so far, admitting that, at first, he didn’t think he’d be a good fit for the format.

“When ‘The Voice’ asked me to do the show, they said we just want you to be you and have fun. I was like, ‘Are you sure you want me to be me? Because I'm a little bit annoying!’ But no, I have so much fun and I'm having a great time.”

