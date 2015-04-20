Posted on 16 April 2015

'Rush' star Olivia Wilde was seen greeting friends, signing autographs and posing for photos as she arrives at the 'Tribeca Talks Master Class: ARC Adorama Rental Company - The Producers' event at the SVA Theatre as part of the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival.

The star looked ultra conservative and yet classy in a button-down, dark green dress with a high collar teamed with stylish nude heels. She recently starred in the drama 'Meadowland' and will appear in the upcoming comedy 'Love the Coopers'. She has also signed on to appear in the next 'Tron' movie.

Contactmusic

