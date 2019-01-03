Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John has said “rumours of my death have been greatly exaggerated”, in response to recent rumours that she does not have long left to live following a cancer diagnosis.

The 70 year old former star of ‘Grease’ was diagnosed with cancer for a third time in late 2017, and rumours had begun circulating over the last couple of days that she was close to death and “hanging on to see her daughter get married”.

However, Newton-John released a video via Twitter this week to inform her fans that the reports were bogus.

“Happy New Year everyone, this is Olivia Newton-John and I just want to say that the rumours of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote,” the star said. “And I am doing great and want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 as possible and thank you all for your wonderful love and support for me and for my Olivia Newton-John cancer wellness centre in Melbourne, Australia.”

“Thank you so much, Happy New Year.”

Olivia Newton-John has dismissed the rumours she's close to death

Before that, Newton-John’s management and her niece, Tottie Goldsmith, released statements to the media dismissing the notion that the singer was in failing health.

“Just giving you the heads up that Livvy is in good health, so let's leave that distressing rumour where it belongs,” Goldsmith said, while her manager bluntly told news.com.au that reports of her demise were “hilarious”.

Her social media manager told the Herald Sun in the star’s native Australia: “We have stated over and over again publicly she's feeling better. People just seem to want to believe some dramatic turn.”

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and it returned in 2013, this time in her shoulder. When it came back for a third time around 15 months ago, the star spoke about how she was using alternative medicines to battle the disease, including cannabis oil.

