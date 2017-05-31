There has been a heartbreaking turn of events for Olivia Newton-John as she has been forced to cancel her forthcoming North American tour dates following her re-diagnosis of breast cancer. She is, however, hoping to reschedule those dates for later on in the summer following her treatment.

Olivia Newton-John at the Las Vegas Fame Awards

The singer had previously had to cancel a set of dates on her 'Liv On' tour due to sciatica, but now it seems it has been confirmed that the back pain was down to a return of her cancer metastasizing to the sacrum, causing her to 'reluctantly postpone' her June dates.

'The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum', a representative for Olivia said in a statement on Facebook. 'In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.'

The statement concludes that there will be no interviews during this time and all those with tickets for her shows should contact the venues for refunds. The dates are expected to be rescheduled within the next few weeks - it seems she is determined to get back on stage.

'I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia', said the singer herself.

A source told People that 'she plans to be touring in August', and it seems that she and her family are feeling extremely 'positive' about her treatment plan. Olivia Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, the same weekend her father died. Thankfully, she recovered, as we hope she will do again. Get well soon, Olivia.