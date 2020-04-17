'Love Wedding Repeat' star Olivia Munn joked she's been busy ''homeschooling'' her pets during the coronavirus pandemic.
Olivia Munn joked she's been ''homeschooling'' her dogs during lockdown.
The 'Love Wedding Repeat' actress teased her co-star Sam Claflin - who is at home with his two young children amid the coronavirus pandemic - and insisted she knew what he was going through.
She told Extra: ''I'm at home, and I'm the parent to two dogs, so I get what he's going through, I understand!
''We've got the alphabet up on our window too. A lot of homeschooling for me and my dogs!''
Her comments came as Sam opened up on his own quarantine experiences in the same interview, and revealed how he has been balancing his personal and professional lives.
He said: ''I'm a dad to two toddlers, and I am also working still. I feel like quarantine's been tough but in a very good way! I've had the opportunity to spend some quality time with the kids.''
Meanwhile, Olivia,39, revealed she is grateful for the time to spend at home as production on films and TV shows has halted during the ongoing health crisis.
She added: ''I think that we all ask for the gift of time all the time, and right now, there's lots of scary stuff going on in the world. I've been trying to look at the silver lining.
''At least for me, what I've thought about is right now, no one's expecting anyone to get any work done. Whether it's turning in a script, or meeting people for lunch - there's kind of this halt on everything.
''In a way we've all been given this gift to sit home and breath without feeling like we're missing out on life or feeling guilty.''
Olivia hopes to be able to emerge from the tough time ''with a different energy'', and she suggested she could benefit from the time to unwind.
She explained: ''There's a lot of times when I get invited to things and I'm just tired or don't want to go. I think now I'm able to really recalibrate myself and hopefully come out the other side with a different energy.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Lloyd is a young ninja still in high school who is trained alongside five other...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...