Scoring the second biggest box office weekend opening of the year so far, 'Ready Player One' looks set to be a huge success for director Steven Spielberg, and its incredible cast of talented actors. From leads Tye Sheridan and Olivia Cooke, to Mark Rylance and Ben Mendelsohn, this is a stacked cast that help bring to life Ernest Cline's novel of the same name.

Olivia Cooke stars as Artemis in Spielberg's 'Ready Player One'

Based mainly within the virtual reality world of the OASIS, the biggest treasure hunt in history ensues when the OASIS's creator dies, leaving behind an Easter Egg that holds riches and ultimate control of the OASIS to whoever can find it. Thus starts a dangerous and challenging race to the Easter Egg, with a number of huge challenges in the way of those who hope to grab its power.

British-born actress Cooke plays Artemis in the film; one of those people willing to take on the challenge and hunt for the Easter Egg. With this being her first film project working alongside Spielberg however, she has admitted it took some time to get her head completely in the game!

Asked by Collider if it took a day to "get passed working with Steven Spielberg", the actress replied: "Yeah! It took a couple of weeks to get past that, but then after that, the novelty wore off, in the best way possible, where I was able to just work and forget that it’s him and forget that he’s been an idol of mine, since I was a child. I’ve seen nearly all his movies and I grew up watching him. I had to forget all of that, and then try to do some vulnerable acting stuff."

Working with one of your heroes can often be a hugely fulfilling experience, and we imagine that's definitely been the case with Cooke and Spielberg. Thankfully, this didn't turn into one of those times where people will tell one another, you should never meet your heroes!

More: Steven Spielberg Confirms Filming Start Date For 'Indiana Jones 5'

'Ready Player One' is available to watch in cinemas now.