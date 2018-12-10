'The Favourite' leads the nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards with 14 nods.

The movie is up for the coveted Best Picture accolade, while director Yorgos Lanthimos and Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz have also been shortlisted.

Following close behind is 'Black Panther' with 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Acting Ensemble and Best Supporting Actor for Michael B. Jordan, while 'First Man' received 10 nods and 'Mary Poppins Returns', 'A Star Is Born' and 'Vice' all received nine.

All five of the highest-nominated films will contest for Best Picture, along with 'Roma', 'Green Book', BlacKkKlansman' and 'If Beale Street Could Talk'.

A number of individual nominees could go home with more than one gong, with Bradley Cooper up for Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Director for 'A Star Is Born, and Spike Lee nominated in both the latter two categories. 'Vice' Adam McKay is on the Best Director shortlist, and is also in the running for Best Original Screenplay, while 'Roma' director Alfonso Cuaron is also in the director and original screenplay nominees lists, as well as those for cinematography and editing.

'The Favourite' star Olivia, 'Mary Poppins Returns' actress Emily Blunt, 'Eighth Grade's Elsie Fisher and 'Vice' actor Christian Bale are shortlisted in more than one acting category, and Sandy Powell has received two nominations for costume design, thanks to her work on both 'The Favourite' and 'Mary Poppins Returns'.

In the TV nominations, the final series of 'The Americans', 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' and 'Escape at Dannemora' lead the nominations with five nods apiece.

'The Americans' - which scored acting nominations for lead stars Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell and co-stars Holly Taylor and Noah Emmerich - will contest for the prestigious Best Drama Series award alongside 'Better Call Saul', 'The Good Fight', 'Homecoming', 'Killing Eve', 'My Brilliant Friend', 'Pose' and 'Succession'.

Both 'American Crime Story' and 'Escape at Dannemora' are up for Best Limited Series alongside 'A Very English Scandal', 'American Vandal', 'Genius: Picasso' and 'Sharp Objects'.

The Best Comedy Series shortlist features 'Atlanta', 'Barry', 'The Good Place', 'The Kominsky Method',' The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', 'The Middle', 'One Day at a Time' and 'Schitt's Creek'.

In the

The winners will be revealed at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards gala on January 13.

24th annual Critics' Choice Awards list of selected nominations:

Best Picture:

'Black Panther'

'BlacKkKlansman'

'The Favourite'

'First Man'

'Green Book'

'If Beale Street Could Talk'

'Mary Poppins Returns'

'Roma'

'A Star Is Born'

'Vice'

Best Actor:

Christian Bale - 'Vice'

Bradley Cooper - 'A Star Is Born'

Willem Dafoe - 'At Eternity's Gate'

Ryan Gosling - 'First Man'

Ethan Hawke - 'First Reformed'

Rami Malek - 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Viggo Mortensen - 'Green Book'

Best Actress:

Yalitza Aparicio - 'Roma'

Emily Blunt - 'Mary Poppins Returns'

Glenn Close - 'The Wife'

Toni Collette - 'Hereditary'

Olivia Colman - 'The Favourite'

Lady Gaga - 'A Star Is Born'

Melissa McCarthy - 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali - 'Green Book'

Timothée Chalamet - 'Beautiful Boy'

Adam Driver - 'BlacKkKlansman'

Sam Elliott - 'A Star Is Born'

Richard E. Grant - 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Michael B. Jordan - 'Black Panther'

Best Supporting Actress:

Amy Adams - 'Vice'

Claire Foy - 'First Man'

Nicole Kidman - 'Boy Erased'

Regina King - 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

Emma Stone - 'The Favourite'

Rachel Weisz - 'The Favourite'

Best Young Actor/Actress:

Elsie Fisher - 'Eighth Grade'

Thomasin McKenzie - 'Leave No Trace'

Ed Oxenbould - 'Wildlife'

Millicent Simmonds - 'A Quiet Place'

Amandla Stenberg - 'The Hate U Give'

Sunny Suljic - 'Mid90s'

Best Acting Ensemble:

'Black Panther'

'Crazy Rich Asians'

'The Favourite'

'Vice'

'Widows'

Best Director:

Damien Chazelle - 'First Man'

Bradley Cooper - 'A Star Is Born'

Alfonso Cuarón - 'Roma'

Peter Farrelly - 'Green Book'

Yorgos Lanthimos - 'The Favourite'

Spike Lee - 'BlacKkKlansman'

Adam McKay - 'Vice'

Best Animated Feature:

'The Grinch'

'Incredibles 2'

'Isle of Dogs'

'Mirai'

'Ralph Breaks the Internet'

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

Best Action Movie:

'Avengers: Infinity War'

'Black Panther'

'Deadpool 2'

'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'

'Ready Player One'

'Widows'

Best Comedy:

'Crazy Rich Asians'

'Deadpool 2'

'The Death of Stalin'

'The Favourite'

'Game Night'

'Sorry to Bother You'

Best Actor in a Comedy:

Christian Bale - 'Vice'

Jason Bateman - 'Game Night'

Viggo Mortensen - 'Green Book'

John C. Reilly - 'Stan & Ollie'

Ryan Reynolds - 'Deadpool 2'

Lakeith Stanfield - 'Sorry to Bother You'

Best Actress in a Comedy:

Emily Blunt - 'Mary Poppins Returns'

Olivia Colman - 'The Favourite'

Elsie Fisher - 'Eighth Grade'

Rachel McAdams - 'Game Night'

Charlize Theron - 'Tully'

Constance Wu - 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie:

'Annihilation'

'Halloween'

'Hereditary'

'A Quiet Place'

'Suspiria'

Best Drama Series:

'The Americans' (FX)

'Better Call Saul' (AMC)

'The Good Fight' (CBS All Access)

'Homecoming' (Amazon)

'Killing Eve' (BBC America)

'My Brilliant Friend' (HBO)

'Pose' (FX)

'Succession' (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series:

Freddie Highmore - 'The Good Doctor' (ABC)

Diego Luna - 'Narcos: Mexico' (Netflix)

Richard Madden - 'Bodyguard' (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk - 'Better Call Saul' (AMC)

Billy Porter - 'Pose' (FX)

Matthew Rhys - 'The Americans' (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia - 'This Is Us' (NBC)

Best Actress in a Drama Series:

Jodie Comer - 'Killing Eve' (BBC America)

Maggie Gyllenhaal - 'The Deuce' (HBO)

Elisabeth Moss - 'The Handmaid's Tale' (Hulu)

Sandra Oh - 'Killing Eve' (BBC America)

Elizabeth Olsen - 'Sorry for Your Loss' (Facebook Watch)

Julia Roberts - 'Homecoming' (Amazon)

Keri Russell - 'The Americans' (FX)

Best Comedy Series:

'Atlanta' (FX)

'Barry' (HBO)

'The Good Place' (NBC)

'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix)

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (Amazon)

'The Middle' (ABC)

'One Day at a Time' (Netflix)

'Schitt's Creek' (Pop)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series:

Hank Azaria - 'Brockmire' (IFC)

Ted Danson - 'The Good Place' (NBC)

Michael Douglas - 'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix)

Donald Glover - 'Atlanta' (FX)

Bill Hader - 'Barry' (HBO)

Jim Parsons - 'The Big Bang Theory' (CBS)

Andy Samberg - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (Fox)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series:

Rachel Bloom - 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' (The CW)

Rachel Brosnahan - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (Amazon)

Allison Janney - 'Mom' (CBS)

Justina Machado - 'One Day at a Time' (Netflix)

Debra Messing - 'Will & Grace' (NBC)

Issa Rae - 'Insecure' (HBO)

Best Limited Series:

'A Very English Scandal' (Amazon)

'American Vandal' (Netflix)

'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' (FX)

'Escape at Dannemora' (Showtime)

'Genius: Picasso' (National Geographic)

'Sharp Objects' (HBO)

Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series:

Antonio Banderas - 'Genius: Picasso' (National Geographic)

Darren Criss - 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' (FX)

Paul Dano - 'Escape at Dannemora' (Showtime)

Benicio Del Toro - 'Escape at Dannemora' (Showtime)

Hugh Grant - 'A Very English Scandal' (Amazon)

John Legend - 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert' (NBC)

Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series:

Amy Adams - 'Sharp Objects' (HBO)

Patricia Arquette - 'Escape at Dannemora' (Showtime)

Connie Britton - 'Dirty John' (Bravo)

Carrie Coon - 'The Sinner' (USA Network)

Laura Dern - 'The Tale' (HBO)

Anna Deavere Smith - 'Notes From the Field' (HBO)