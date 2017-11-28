The words 'Ok Go have release a new video' are always a source of excitement for music fans, giving that they are always coming up with new and innovative ways to create a visual masterpiece with often very few special effects.
Their latest venture is for the single 'Obsession' and sees them performing in white suits against a backdrop of hundreds of printers (567 to be exact) all stacked on top of each other and perfectly timed to print paper in a way that creates a wall of art.
If you're worried about the amount of paper they went through, well they don't really have an estimate. All of it was, however, recycled with all proceeds going directly towards GreenPeace.
The video was directed by frontman Damian Kulash, Jr. with filmmaker Yusuke Tanaka, and it's the fifth video from their 2014 album 'Hungry Ghosts' having previously released visuals for 'The One Moment', 'Upside Down & Inside Out', 'I Won't Let You Down' and 'The Writing's On the Wall'. The latter two have both won MTV Video Music Awards.
Produced by Dave Fridmann and Tony Hoffer, 'Hungry Ghosts' is the band's fourth studio album and second to be released on their own label imprint Paracadute after 2010's 'Of the Blue Colour of the Sky'.
'Hungry Ghosts' was released in October 2014 via their own imprint Paracadute.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Sia gets a string of Hollywood stars involved in her latest music video, a festive number entitled 'Santa's Coming For Us' from her newly released...
A startling new video has been unveiled by Alt-J to go with their newest single 'Pleader'.
Green Day have long been known for having political undertones in their music, and their new song 'Back In The USA' is no different.
The film is almost half an hour longer than 'The Force Awakens'.
The film is expected to continue without Mendes' involvement.