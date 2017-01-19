Ok Go appeared on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' this week to play their brand new cover of Morrissey's 1989 single 'Interesting Drug'; a song for which they also released a video earlier this week addressing the current political state of the US.

OK Go perform live rendition of 'Interesting Drug'

The band performed last night (January 18th 2017) after unveiling a video to go with the track that features various clips of president-elect Donald Trump speaking at conventions, as well as shots of him and his associates on the front of newspapers. The song features on their latest album 'Hungry Ghosts'.

'We recorded a cover of Morrissey's 'Interesting Drug' - it seems like the right soundtrack for this moment', they captioned the video. 'No matter how anxious or angry you are, try to turn your passion into something good for the world. We're in this together.'

It's one of The Smiths singer's early solo singles, who was at the time expressing his hatred of the UK's Tory government. It seems that OK Go have a similar regard for the Republican government of their country, especially in the days (and now hours) leading up to Trump's inauguration.

'I was listening to Morrissey around the time of the conventions last year and when he belted 'There are some bad people on the rise' - that fabulous opening line of 'Interesting Drug' - I felt like he'd written it about the very moment we were living through', lead singer Damian Kulash explained. 'Now, with this bewildering, surreal inauguration looming, it seems like a good time to share those poignant lines again.'

OK Go are currently up for the Best Music Video prize at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards for their 'Upside Down & Inside Out' video. They also landed the prestigious Smithsonian American Ingenuity Award in the Visual Arts in December last year.