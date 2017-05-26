Oasis’ hit song ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ is set to make a re-appearance in the charts this week, after it was adopted as an anthem of unity by the people of Manchester in the wake of the devastating terror attack that hit the city earlier this week.

Following the suicide bomb that claimed the lives of 22 people and injured 119 others on Monday night at the Ariana Grande concert at MEN Arena, the track has come to symbolise Manchester’s defiance and unity in the face of tragedy.

It touched the hearts of millions all over again this week when a video went viral of a crowd of mourners gathered in St. Ann’s Square in the city were seen singing the track, following a respectful minute’s silence.

After the minute's silence in St Ann's square, a quiet, spontaneous rendition of Don't Look Back in Anger broke out in the crowd #Manchester pic.twitter.com/zS97nhD7Dv — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) May 25, 2017

In the newly issued iTunes chart, the track is sitting at no.66 – the chart itself topped by Ariana Grande’s ‘One Last Time’.

The woman who started singing the track at the end of the minute’s silence, Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, told ITV News that “hate doesn’t win” and that she didn’t necessarily expect so many people to join in the singing.

More: Ariana Grande’s manager Scooter Braun condemns terror attacks in Manchester

“It's a bit of a Manchester anthem, and so I started singing as I thought it would be a nice break to the silence. A couple of people behind me joined in - I was hoping people would join in.

Noel Gallagher sang on 'Don't Look Back In Anger'

“Everyone just started singing around me, and it was just so beautiful I got goosebumps. It's alright being angry, it's alright to feel anger, but don't spend your whole life looking back at it. Anger and hate doesn't win - love always wins.”

‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ was released as a single back on 19th February 1996 and, despite it being the fourth single from the album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? that had already gone multi-platinum in its own right, became a massive no.1 hit in its own right, and was the 10th highest-selling single of the year.

More: Tom Hardy sets up JustGiving page to help Manchester attack victims