Liam Gallagher just hinted at something that all Oasis fans have been desperate to hear for nearly a decade, suggesting that he might reconcile with his brother Noel to reunite the band for the re-opening of Manchester Arena next month.

The 21,000 capacity venue is due to re-open its doors in the coming weeks, with a star-studded benefit concert including Pixie Lott, Courteeners and Blossoms on September 9th to mark the official re-opening after the venue underwent refurbishment following the devastating terrorist attack back in May that claimed the lives of 22 fans at an Ariana Grande show.

Noel Gallagher’s solo project, The High Flying Birds, are topping the bill on the night, but Oasis fans quizzed his younger brother on why he wasn’t playing the show. The former Oasis frontman tweeted on Saturday (August 19th) that he could still appear at the gig - if he was asked.

Liam Gallagher performing with Oasis in Argentina in 2009

“I would love to play that gig in MCR on Sept 9 but I’m afraid I’m playing in Spain,” Liam explained, before adding: “Saying that though, it’s only a hop skip n a jump [away].”

44 year old Liam is currently on a world tour promoting his forthcoming debut solo album, As You Were, which is due for release in October. He performed at the One Love Manchester benefit gig for the Arena victims at Old Trafford cricket ground back on June 4th, and was critical of Noel for not getting involved at the time.

Oasis split up acrimoniously in August 2009, just a day after they were supposed to play V Festival at the end of the world tour for their last album Dig Out Your Soul.

Noel Gallagher performing with Oasis at Roskilde 2009

Liam is alleged to have broken Noel’s guitar before they went on stage, at which point Noel left vowing never to work with his brother again. The split was announced a matter of days later, with Liam forming the short-lived Beady Eye with the remnants of Oasis, and Noel working with other musicians for The High Flying Birds.

Ever since, reunions have been occasionally mooted, but Noel has more consistently put the dampeners on the idea than his brother. Last year’s documentary movie Supersonic, directed by Mat Whitecross, apparently ended up widening the divide between the warring siblings.

