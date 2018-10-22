Artist:
Song title: Take This Lonely Heart
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Alternative

Taken from their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely Heart'. It follows the previously released 'Forever & Ever More' and arrives as they continue on their European tour. 

