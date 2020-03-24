'Is Everybody Going Crazy?' feels like one hell of an appropriate song for Nothing But Thieves to release at this moment in time. While it's actually all about right wing mentalities and climate change, the timing has given it a whole new meaning.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.