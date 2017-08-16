Whether you love or hate the direction 'The Walking Dead' is going in as of late, with the deaths of major characters and the introduction of one villainous character in particular, there's no denying the show's ability to draw the viewers in each and every season with unpredictable storytelling and compelling character development.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in 'The Walking Dead'

One of the most beloved characters in the show is Daryl Dixon; a guy who's gone from being quite a stone-hearted survivor of the zombie apocalypse, to somebody who now has a lot of love for those he runs alongside. In melting that icy persona, he's worked his way into the hearts of everybody watching, so to even think about his character dying in the future for some is a step too far.

That's exactly what Norman Reedus - the actor who plays Daryl - has been doing in a recent interview, however.

Speaking with Cnet, the actor said how he visioned his character would wave goodbye to the series: "I think you'd see a sunset. I would walk up over a hill and then a little wolf puppy would come out of the woods and follow me up. And people would just go, 'Whatever happened to that guy?'"

Though this sounds like a brilliant send-off for a brilliant character, with plenty of avenues and options open for those watching to choose their own ending for Daryl, we imagine that if he ever does leave the show, it'll be in a more definitive way than what he describes.

With the comic book's end now in sight and creator Robert Kirkman admitting he has the final storylines ready to be tied up, there's likely going to be a plan for all of those in the series as well. We can't wait to see what he and the rest of those working behind-the-scenes have in store for us.

More: 'The Walking Dead' Showrunner Scott Gimple Teases "Bigger" Season 8

'The Walking Dead' season 8 premieres in the US on AMC on Sunday, October 22 before makes its UK return on FOX UK on Monday, October 23.