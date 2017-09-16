When 'The Walking Dead' season 7 made its debut last year, many of those watching weren't impressed by the direction the story seemed to be taking following the introduction of new big bad, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Wiping out two of Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) fellow survivors, he instantly cemented himself as one of the biggest challenges those living in the apocalyptic world would face.

Norman Reedus will make his return as Daryl Dixon

Now, with season 8 just over a month away, the foundations have been laid for the events that take place in a fan-favourite comic book arc known as 'All Out War'. Pitting Negan and his band of 'Saviors' against Rick and those that have come forward to support him and fight for a world that won't be led by the dictator.

Actor Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon in the show, has this week opened up about how there will be "unfinished business" for him especially moving forward, following his kidnap and torture in season 7 that saw him stripped naked, given dog food to eat and forced to listen to 'Easy Street' on repeat.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Reedus teased of the upcoming season: "You know, some of us are going rogue a little bit — like myself. There are a couple of some rogue moments in there."

He later added: "There’s no gray area right now with him. He’s on a mission to do one thing, and sometimes for the good of the group, you veer left a little bit, and he’s still veering right. So, like I said, he’s kind of going rogue a little bit in the beginning."

It's going to be very interesting to see if Rick and co. can band together for the greater good in the new season, or if their differing opinions on how Negan and the Saviors threat should be dealt with will rip them apart and threaten their chances of survival.

Whatever the case may be, it's going to make for an explosive season and we're sure that not everybody will be making it out alive.

'The Walking Dead' returns on Sunday, October 22 in the US on AMC and to FOX UK on Monday, October 23.