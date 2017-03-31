Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Noel Gallagher Pictures

Noel Gallagher at Chiltern Firehouse - London United Kingdom - Friday 31st March 2017

Stand Up To Cancer Gala Fundraiser - London United Kingdom - Friday 21st October 2016

Celebrities arrive at the BBC Radio 4 Maida Vale Studios - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 11th May 2016

Celebrities leaving The Chiltern Firehouse - London United Kingdom - Thursday 5th May 2016

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds performing live in concert - Glasgow Scotland United Kingdom - Thursday 21st April 2016

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - UK film premiere - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 16th December 2015

Noel Gallagher hands a 20 pound note to a homeless man - Manchester United Kingdom - Saturday 21st November 2015

European Premiere of 'Burnt' - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 28th October 2015

Burnt Premiere UK premiere - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 28th October 2015

The European Premiere of 'Burnt' held at the Vue West End - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 28th October 2015

'Burnt' U.K. Premiere - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 28th October 2015

Noel Gallagher at Sexy Fish eatery - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 21st October 2015

Celebrities leaving Sexy Fish restaurant in Mayfair - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 21st October 2015

Noel Gallagher and Mark Robson leave Chiltern Firehouse - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 20th October 2015

The Q Awards 2015 - London United Kingdom - Monday 19th October 2015

Noel Gallagher has been photographed in various locations by the paparazzi, often while just out and about while traveling to London restaurants. He has also been photographed at prestigious Red Carpet events and posing at prestigious music awards ceremonies. He has also been seen and photographed at film festivals, as well as being pictured while out at parties for celebrities or while signing autographs for fans.

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.