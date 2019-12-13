Every year a handful of new festive tunes flood the airwaves, and some are better than others. This year has been no different, and while we'll always have our favourite Christmas standards like 'Fairytale of New York' and 'Do They Know It's Christmas?', these new songs have rather put a smile on our faces...

Wandering Star - Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Definitely one of those anthems that gets a place in our all-time favourite Christmas songs, Noel Gallagher unveiled 'Wandering Star' ahead of the release of his forthcoming EP 'Blue Moon Rising', which is set for release in March 2020. The video for the track stars This Is England actor Stephen Graham as an unlikely Santa.

Not Another Christmas Song - blink-182

Who said Christmas songs had to be optimistic? Blink-182 explore a broken down marriage in their festive release 'Not Another Christmas Song'. It comes following their album earlier this year, 'Nine', and they've even dropped a video for the track in the form of a rather mischievous stop-motion animation.

Glittery ft. Troye Sivan - Kacey Musgraves

This is song is precisely as cheesy as it sounds and we just can't get enough of it. Country star Kacey Musgraves teams alongside South African-Australian popstar Troye Sivan for 'Glittery' from her Christmas album 'The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show' and it's infectious, sparkly and full of festive cheer.

Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift

Having spent the best part of a week on a surprise Christmas release, Taylor Swift unveiled the highly nostalgic 'Christmas Tree Farm', alongside a video montage of home movie footage, evoking memories from her childhood. It's kind of made us eager to hear a full festive album from the singer - fingers crossed for next year!

Hallelujah - Haim

LA sisters Haim never fail to impress and after two epic singles this year - 'Summer Girl' and 'Now I'm in It' - they are back with another track. 'Hallelujah' is a beautiful, mostly acoustic anthem about healing from grief, that may not be entirely Christmas-related, but it's the kind of thing we need this time of year.

A Hand for Mrs. Claus ft. Ariana Grande - Idina Menzel

'Frozen' star Idina Menzel is back with a full Christmas album entitled 'Christmas: A Season of Love', on which she is joined by none other than Ariana Grande for this feminist melody 'A Hand for Mrs. Claus' which is all about how we need to celebrate a woman's efforts and not dismiss them as simply dutiful.

All I Want For Christmas is the Beautiful People - Mariah Carey x Marilyn Manson MASH-UP

OK, so it's not an official release, but we couldn't not include Bill McClintock's viral mash-up of Mariah Carey's classic 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' and Marilyn Manson's iconic 'Beautiful People'. It's hard to believe how well they work together, and you can hardly argue that Mariah's anthem doesn't benefit a little from a shake up.