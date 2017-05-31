Noel Gallagher will reportedly introduce a screening of Oasis documentary 'Supersonic' at Glastonbury.

The legendary rock group's guitarist might not be playing the iconic music extravaganza, but he'll make the special appearance at 9pm at the William's Green tent on June 23.

Meanwhile, the 'Live Forever' hitmaker - who recently turned 50 - recently revealed his new record with High Flying Birds will be released on November 9.

Noel has already completed the album, which follows 2015's 'Chasing Yesterday', and he's been told that it will go on sale later this year.

Noel shared: ''I've finished my record now. It's done, it's mastered, it's all done ... It's coming out on November 9, I've been told.''

Noel made a number of last-minute changes to the album and revealed he relished the process of putting the record together.

He explained previously: ''I'm not sure I'll make another record any other way now from now on because it's so exciting because even at the mastering stage last Friday it was changing.

''It was like, you know, things were being ... things that I thought weren't going to go on the album are now on the album. And right at the last day of mixing I was thinking 'What has this song even become?', do you know what I mean? And the record's all the better for it.''