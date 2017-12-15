Noel Gallagher must be getting tired of answering the same questions over and over again, most of them concerning an Oasis reunion. However, he never fails to give great quotations, as his appearance on ‘The One Show’ this week showed.

The 50 year old rocker appeared on the BBC’s early evening show on Thursday (December 14th) to promote his new album with the High Flying Birds, Who Built The Moon?. When asked the inevitable question about a reunion with his old band, he sarcastically told hosts Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon “I would be thrilled to do it”.

Baker had proposed that Oasis would be eligible for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, with the 25th anniversary of their debut album Definitely Maybe. He used it as a lead-in question to ask about an Oasis reformation.

Noel Gallagher spoke about the (non)-possibility of an Oasis reunion

“I’d do it,” he answered, tongue-in-cheek, to much laughter in the studio. “I guess you’d have to [reunite] to accept it. That’s if you accept it.”

Asked whether he was being serious, Noel then said: “I’m gonna say no,” before teasing fans some more by saying, after asking them to repeat the question: “We can say yes. Shall we say yes?”

More: “It’s not happening” – Noel Gallagher wouldn’t reunite Oasis for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Recently, Noel had claimed in response to another question about Oasis’ possible induction into the Hall of Fame that he reckoned he deserved to get in by himself. “I certainly think I do… There could be a little miniature of me somewhere – a tiny little thing with a wobbly head.”

Noel also used his appearance to take a swipe at his younger brother Liam, who is now currently touring his own solo album, As You Were.

Asked whether he had gotten his brother a Christmas present this year – unlikely, as he wasn’t even at his 50th birthday party – Noel replied: “Liam’s been benefitting from my genius for a long time. I think he’s going to have to make do with that this year.”

Oof!

More: Noel Gallagher sounds off about politicians, brands Jeremy Corbyn “a communist”