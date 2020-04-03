Noel Gallagher's sons have been warned to ''stop'' Googling his toxic relationship with brother Liam Gallagher.

The 52-year-old rocker has been estranged from his former Oasis bandmate for over 10 years and his and wife Sara MacDonald's boys Donovan, 12, and Sonny, nine, have never met their famous uncle.

Sara admitted her older son in particular is curious about the situation but she's worried about him coming across ''horrible'' details about the fractured family situation online.

She told the new issue of Britain's Vogue magazine: ''Donovan's new school friends can't understand why he's never met his uncle and he has started Googling things.

''I've said 'You have to stop. You are going to read horrible things about us.'

''I don't want my boys to think that's a normal relationship between brothers.'

And Sara is worried Liam could turn on the boys as he's previously blasted her stepdaughter, 20-year-old Anais - whose mother is Noel's ex-wife Meg Matthews - despite them having had a good relationship in the past.

She said: ''(Anais) had a relationship with Liam growing up...and for your uncle to publicly refer to you as 'his f***ng kid'. I think to myself how much longer before he goes for Sonny or Donovan?''

The former PR worker admitted the situation has left her husband feeling ''lonely''.

She said: ''I think Noel was singled out and bullied by his father. It's happening again. It's a lonely, unpleasant place for Noel to be.''

The 'Wonderwall' hitmaker siblings had such a volatile relationship in Oasis, Sara even remembered them having physical brawls.

She recalled of one hotel room fight: ''They were rolling around like geckos. Noel's shirt was in ribbons. We left, but then I realised I'd left my bag in there. Noel knocked on the door and it was hurled down the corridor. It just became untenable, exhausting.''

Liam has often hit out at Sara online but she revealed they got on well when she first started dating Noel, and he only turned against her after the couple briefly split up.

She recalled: ''He rang me 11 times in one night. It was, 'f***ing b***h this, f***ing b***h that'.''