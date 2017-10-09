Noel Gallagher and The High Flying Birds are set to drop their third studio album this Fall, with their new single 'Holy Mountain' being the first release in two years. What's more, they'll be embarking on a UK and Ireland wide tour next Spring.

Noel Gallagher at 'Pink Floyd: Their Mortal Remains' exhibition

The new album saw the former Oasis member team up with producer David Holmes, and 'Holy Mountain' was one of the tracks created early on in the process. It's a lively number with a prominent horn instrumental from none other than Paul Weller, and will definitely be one the band plays for years.

'It was one of the first things David and I did on the first week of working together', Noel said. 'I knew instantly that it was going to be the first single. There's so much joy in it. Until the day I die, it will be one of my favourite pieces of music that I've ever written. It sounds great live. My kids love it, my friends' kids all love it and I am sure 'the kids' will love it.'

Album 'Who Built The Moon?' features guest Johnny Marr on the song 'If Love Is the Law', and it follows The High Flying Birds' 2015 second album 'Chasing Yesterday' which reached number one in the UK and included the singles 'In the Heat of the Moment' and 'Ballad of the Mighty I'.

In addition to the main eleven tracks, the deluxe edition of the album features a live rendition of 'Dead in the Water' from their RTÉ 2FM Studios show in Dublin.

Following the release, the Noel and the band gear up for a full arena tour across the UK and Ireland next year, kicking off at the Brighton Centre on April 22nd 2018 and closing at Dublin's 3Arena on May 10th. They'll also appear in Glasgow, Aberdeen, London, Nottingham, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Cardiff, Leeds and Belfast among others.

More: Noel Gallagher appears at Manchester Arena re-opening

'Who Built The Moon?' will be released on November 24th 2017 through Sour Mash Records.

Tour Dates:

Sun 22 April 2018 Brighton, Brighton Centre

Tue 24 April 2018 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Wed 25 April 2018 Aberdeen, BHGE Arena

Fri 27 April 2018 London, The SSE Arena Wembley

Mon 30 April 2018 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Tue 1 May 2018 Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

Thu 3 May 2018 Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

Fri 4 May 2018 Manchester, Manchester Arena

Sun 6 May 2018 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Mon 7 May 2018 Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wed 9 May 2018 Belfast, The SSE Arena

Thu 10 May 2018 Dublin, 3Arena