Liam Gallagher has claimed that his older brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel has not invited him or any of his family, “not even his own mother”, to his upcoming 50th birthday party.

Noel Gallagher turns 50 year old on May 29th, and is believed to be throwing a ‘cocaine-themed’ party based around the hit Netflix series ‘Narcos’, of which the guitarist and former drug addict is reportedly a huge fan, according to The Sun.

Invites seen via his wife Sara McDonald’s Snapchat are mocked up in the style of the promotional posters for ‘Narcos’ and show Gallagher in the pose of drug baron Pablo Escobar, complete with the series’ strapline “There’s no business like blow business.”

Noel Gallagher's 50th birthday party is apparently to be 'cocaine themed'

However, his estranged younger brother Liam, who was the singer with Oasis and is embarking on a solo career later in 2017, took to Twitter on Wednesday morning (May 18th) to describe Noel and his party planner as a “pair of w***ers” and claiming that “none of his family” had been invited to mark his 50th with him.

“Re potatoes 50th he's not invited none of his family not even his own mother says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of wankers,” Liam tweeted, referring to Noel as resembling a root vegetable.

Anybody hoping for a possible Oasis reunion after the success of 2016’s documentary film Supersonic will not be encouraged by developments in Noel and Liam’s relationship in recent months.

Earlier this month, he had expressed disappointment at Noel teaming up with Oasis’ former Britpop rival Blur’s lead singer Damon Albarn for a performance of Gorillaz’ song ‘We Got The Power’ on ‘The Graham Norton Show’.

“Just saw the GN show f***ing hell bruv you have seriously lost the plot man,” he tweeted. “I’m worried Dermot looks worried for you also we got the power LG.”

